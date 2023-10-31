Previous
Outside the walls of the Cite by pusspup
Photo 395

Outside the walls of the Cite

Looking down on the village roof tops from up on the hilltop ancient city is lovely and quite reminiscent of Italian village roofs here.
Wonderful atmosphere.
