Previous
Photo 481
Has anyone got a comb?
Tiara coming in quickly but not yet well organised! The peachicks have taken up stance outside our door hoping for breakfast!
They look more like dinosaurs than birds, perhaps this year's hatchings are pterodactyls?
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th February 2024 1:42pm
Tags
bird
Diana
ace
Such gorgeous little things, a wonderful close up and detail.
How many do you have, are they just pets?
February 11th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
this one is from a group of 9 chicks and 2 mums. They are neighbourhood birds, Quite a few of them.
February 11th, 2024
