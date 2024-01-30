Previous
Photo 481

Has anyone got a comb?

Tiara coming in quickly but not yet well organised! The peachicks have taken up stance outside our door hoping for breakfast!
They look more like dinosaurs than birds, perhaps this year's hatchings are pterodactyls?
30th January 2024

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Such gorgeous little things, a wonderful close up and detail.

How many do you have, are they just pets?
February 11th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana this one is from a group of 9 chicks and 2 mums. They are neighbourhood birds, Quite a few of them.
February 11th, 2024  
