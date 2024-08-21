Sign up
Photo 563
gantheaume point 2
Just love the colour of the water and the rocks here. I've only seen it in the 'dry' season. I gather it can be quite cloudy water in the 'wet'.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4270
photos
240
followers
272
following
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
563
560
3704
561
3705
562
3706
563
3707
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th June 2024 4:45pm
Tags
seascape
Diana
ace
amazing capture and gorgeous colours!
August 21st, 2024
Annie D
ace
absolutely glorious
August 21st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Soooo beautiful
August 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours of the water.
August 21st, 2024
