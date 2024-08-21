Previous
gantheaume point 2 by pusspup
Photo 563

gantheaume point 2

Just love the colour of the water and the rocks here. I've only seen it in the 'dry' season. I gather it can be quite cloudy water in the 'wet'.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
amazing capture and gorgeous colours!
August 21st, 2024  
Annie D ace
absolutely glorious
August 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Soooo beautiful
August 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours of the water.
August 21st, 2024  
