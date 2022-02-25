Previous
12 Apostles by pusspup
12 Apostles

A famous landmark on the Great Ocean Road. I could only count 8, and a couple of those are just a few rocks. The rest have fallen over long since I guess. They are still very impressive and worth a look!
I'm still playing catchup for FOR Feb.
