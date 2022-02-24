Previous
Above the grotto by pusspup
Above the grotto

Along the great ocean road, south Australia.
The grotto itself is too colourful not to share in colour!
Just home so will have proper internet and processing now!
Issi Bannerman ace
Great capture! Looks fabulous.
February 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of these amazing rock formations and grotto! Can't wait to see it in colour.
February 28th, 2022  
