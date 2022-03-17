Sign up
Photo 2822
Photographer's shadow
I guess I could've used this for an orange day, but here it is part of the travelogue - still in Whyalla. Being a steel town, this was my shadow projected onto some rusty steel.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2819
65
66
2820
2821
67
68
2822
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
13th February 2022 8:16am
Tags
shadow
eDorre Andresen
ace
Very cool shot!
March 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
That looks fabulous, love the stark contrasts and selfie.
March 17th, 2022
