Photographer's shadow by pusspup
Photographer's shadow

I guess I could've used this for an orange day, but here it is part of the travelogue - still in Whyalla. Being a steel town, this was my shadow projected onto some rusty steel.
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Wylie

eDorre Andresen ace
Very cool shot!
March 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
That looks fabulous, love the stark contrasts and selfie.
March 17th, 2022  
