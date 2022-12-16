Sign up
Photo 3096
These are a few of my favourite things
Gum trees and fairy wrens. Together at last with a little nudge from PS.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
tree
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Interesting bark - nice edit.
December 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
I love the bark and tones, your little wren is just perfectly perched there.
December 16th, 2022
