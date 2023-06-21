Sign up
Previous
Photo 3282
Sun in winter
This is a double exposure using snapseed of the high court building and the fountain in front .
I was amazed it was still running as it was such a cold morning today it should have been frozen!
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
6
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, well done! I love the repetitions and blues.
June 21st, 2023
haskar
ace
Great idea. Looks amazing.
June 21st, 2023
Christine Louise
Just love the effect on the water
June 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool shot
June 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely!
June 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
Can't imagine it being frozen.
June 21st, 2023
