Sun in winter by pusspup
Sun in winter

This is a double exposure using snapseed of the high court building and the fountain in front .
I was amazed it was still running as it was such a cold morning today it should have been frozen!
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
It looks fabulous, well done! I love the repetitions and blues.
June 21st, 2023  
haskar ace
Great idea. Looks amazing.
June 21st, 2023  
Christine Louise
Just love the effect on the water
June 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Cool shot
June 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely!
June 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
Can't imagine it being frozen.
June 21st, 2023  
