Previous
Photo 3283
Was that a kangaroo?
A Pep Ventosa style combination of 8 shots, centred on the gum tree. Mostly the kangaroos haven't shown through from the bottom layers, but it was an interesting experiment.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
15
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th June 2023 7:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kangaroos
Renee Salamon
ace
Interesting, going to look up how to
do that
June 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool
June 22nd, 2023
Yao RL
ace
Always a fun to try different styles.
June 22nd, 2023
