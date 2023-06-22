Previous
Was that a kangaroo? by pusspup
Was that a kangaroo?

A Pep Ventosa style combination of 8 shots, centred on the gum tree. Mostly the kangaroos haven't shown through from the bottom layers, but it was an interesting experiment.
Renee Salamon ace
Interesting, going to look up how to
do that
June 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Cool
June 22nd, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Always a fun to try different styles.
June 22nd, 2023  
