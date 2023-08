Spring!!!

I seem to be quite addicted to 'Pep Ventosa' constructions.

I did this tree in Winter and have been waiting for it to burst into blossom to do it again.

For the first time I've left all the edges in of the dozen shots, also added the magpie, but also, if you look closely there are some ghostly kangaroos on the grass. They were actually there nearby!

BoB