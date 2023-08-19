Sign up
Previous
Photo 3341
Get off the phone!
As Wylie 2 insisted on taking an 'important' call all the way up the beach, you can imagine me dancing around him with the phone camera being 'creative'!
Well, this is one of the results.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
4
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th August 2023 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phone
,
seascape
,
image
Diana
ace
A very mysterious and creative image.
August 19th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
well done!
August 19th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Fun shot...
August 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great effect.
August 19th, 2023
