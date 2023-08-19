Previous
Get off the phone! by pusspup
Photo 3341

Get off the phone!

As Wylie 2 insisted on taking an 'important' call all the way up the beach, you can imagine me dancing around him with the phone camera being 'creative'!
Well, this is one of the results.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
915% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A very mysterious and creative image.
August 19th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
well done!
August 19th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Fun shot...
August 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great effect.
August 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise