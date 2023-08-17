Previous
Magpie by pusspup
Photo 3339

Magpie

While I did get caught in the rain during my walk the other day, at least I got some magpie shots!
Dropped this one in on a textured background for fun.
17th August 2023

Annie D
I really love maggies - love the bird and your edit
August 17th, 2023  
Diana
What a beauty, fabulous shot and great background.
August 17th, 2023  
