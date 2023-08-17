Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3339
Magpie
While I did get caught in the rain during my walk the other day, at least I got some magpie shots!
Dropped this one in on a textured background for fun.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3663
photos
241
followers
270
following
914% complete
View this month »
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
Latest from all albums
321
3336
322
3337
323
3338
324
3339
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
14th August 2023 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texture
,
magpie
,
composite.
Annie D
ace
I really love maggies - love the bird and your edit
August 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a beauty, fabulous shot and great background.
August 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close