Towering gums by pusspup
Photo 3338

Towering gums

Just wanted to catch the first of the Spring wattle blossom in this one, as well as the gorgeous trees.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
gorgeous capture and trees, you sure have a wonderful variety.
August 16th, 2023  
Annie D ace
they are both lovely versions but I can never resist a splash of wattle :)
August 16th, 2023  
