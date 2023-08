The cast!

Curtain call for the cast of our story.

Gary and Larry are feeling a little guilty and are hanging about in the wings, while Larry's gorgeous stunt double Lorraine is up front with Roger, our star, Rufous and Bud.

The crowd has snuck in from the car scene and is hanging around the magic lamp while the convocation of galahs is still trying to work out how to free Gary from the lamp!! Perhaps they've been into the fermented sunflower seeds!



BoB!