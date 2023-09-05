Sign up
Photo 3358
Photo 3358
Contemplation
A matched shot with my other album, this is Wylie 2, contemplating the universe, or at least the waves at sunset.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
6
5
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
339
3355
340
3356
341
3357
342
3358
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
29th August 2023 4:42pm
Tags
seascape
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So peaceful looking!
September 5th, 2023
Brian
ace
So serene. fav
September 5th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Magic shot. Well caught! Favourite I love the other one of serene contemplation interruptus!
September 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great place to be.
September 5th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
September 5th, 2023
Christine Louise
Brilliant before shot
September 5th, 2023
