Contemplation by pusspup
Photo 3358

Contemplation

A matched shot with my other album, this is Wylie 2, contemplating the universe, or at least the waves at sunset.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Wylie

Beryl Lloyd ace
So peaceful looking!
September 5th, 2023  
Brian ace
So serene. fav
September 5th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Magic shot. Well caught! Favourite I love the other one of serene contemplation interruptus!
September 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great place to be.
September 5th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
September 5th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Brilliant before shot
September 5th, 2023  
