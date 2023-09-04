Sign up
Previous
Photo 3357
Tall trees
This is a joined pano of 2 landscape shots, top and bottom to get the height of the trees.
It was a bit of a fiddle because of the distortion angle, but pretty happy with the result.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
10
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
landscape
,
forest
Lesley
ace
Beautiful scene
September 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
You did a great job with these tall trees. I have not thought about doing that yet with my tops and bottoms ;-)
September 4th, 2023
Dianne
Nicely done!
September 4th, 2023
Annie D
ace
another stunner - I just love the Aussie bush and landscape and your images always give me joy :)
September 4th, 2023
Babs
ace
Well done, the trees are huge fav
September 4th, 2023
Wylie
ace
@annied
thanks for the lovely comment Annie, so pleased that you enjoy my trees too!
September 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great result and a wonderful image of the tall trees!
September 4th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
So very beautiful!
September 4th, 2023
Brian
ace
Wow! Superb result. fav
September 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
Well done!
September 4th, 2023
