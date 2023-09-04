Previous
Tall trees by pusspup
Tall trees

This is a joined pano of 2 landscape shots, top and bottom to get the height of the trees.
It was a bit of a fiddle because of the distortion angle, but pretty happy with the result.
Wylie

@pusspup
Lesley ace
Beautiful scene
September 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
You did a great job with these tall trees. I have not thought about doing that yet with my tops and bottoms ;-)
September 4th, 2023  
Dianne
Nicely done!
September 4th, 2023  
Annie D ace
another stunner - I just love the Aussie bush and landscape and your images always give me joy :)
September 4th, 2023  
Babs ace
Well done, the trees are huge fav
September 4th, 2023  
Wylie ace
@annied thanks for the lovely comment Annie, so pleased that you enjoy my trees too!
September 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great result and a wonderful image of the tall trees!
September 4th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
So very beautiful!
September 4th, 2023  
Brian ace
Wow! Superb result. fav
September 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
Well done!
September 4th, 2023  
