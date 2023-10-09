Sign up
Photo 3391
Photo 3391
Notre Dame Mayenne
We have just arrived in Paris, but looking back here on the beautiful cathedral in Mayenne that we have just left behind.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
2
2
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
5th October 2023 6:23pm
france
france
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
October 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
Magical, such a fabulous capture and perspective.
October 9th, 2023
