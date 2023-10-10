Previous
Straight up the centre of the Eiffel Tower by pusspup
Straight up the centre of the Eiffel Tower

An opportunistic visit to the tower as we found our way to our embassy to vote in the referendum for ‘the voice to parliament’.
An important time for our country to recognise our First Nations peoples in our constitution.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beverley ace
This is my favourite view … rain or shine - light or dark
the best view.
Oooo enjoy
October 11th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Very unique POV! Are you Canadian?
October 11th, 2023  
Wylie ace
@theredcamera Australian
October 11th, 2023  
