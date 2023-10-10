Sign up
Previous
Photo 3393
Straight up the centre of the Eiffel Tower
An opportunistic visit to the tower as we found our way to our embassy to vote in the referendum for ‘the voice to parliament’.
An important time for our country to recognise our First Nations peoples in our constitution.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
tower
,
eiffel
Beverley
ace
This is my favourite view … rain or shine - light or dark
the best view.
Oooo enjoy
October 11th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Very unique POV! Are you Canadian?
October 11th, 2023
Wylie
ace
@theredcamera
Australian
October 11th, 2023
