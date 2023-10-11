Previous
Another Eiffel Tower moment by pusspup
Another Eiffel Tower moment

This is a pano. I think it’s quite brain defying as it has people on the ground at both top and bottom. It weirds me out so I thought I would share it with you.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Ann H. LeFevre ace
A very creative use of the pano! Love it.
October 12th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ooh that messes with your mind. Awesome!
October 12th, 2023  
