On the second day of christmas by pusspup
Photo 3450

On the second day of christmas

My true love sent to me: 2 hot 'roos, waiting for a bus on a local street!
Perhaps on their way to Granny's house for Xmas dinner?
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beverley ace
Wow? This is amazing to see… loooove it!
December 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I love that the Roos are entering the spirit of Christmas.
December 6th, 2023  
