Photo 3450
On the second day of christmas
My true love sent to me: 2 hot 'roos, waiting for a bus on a local street!
Perhaps on their way to Granny's house for Xmas dinner?
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
ace
Wow? This is amazing to see… loooove it!
December 6th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I love that the Roos are entering the spirit of Christmas.
December 6th, 2023
