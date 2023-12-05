Sign up
Previous
Photo 3449
On the first day of Christmas
I finally got my act together for the annual Christmas series!
This time I'm planning on focusing on local icons of my home town.
Here the iconic '70s bus shelters, the PM's rose garden and the Narrabundah peacocks.
BoB
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
4
2
3442
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
Latest from all albums
3443
3444
421
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
Tags
christmas
PhotoCrazy
ace
Hahaha!
December 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous, I always look forward to these :-)
December 5th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Interesting combo, love the peacock.
December 5th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Peacock as partridge, nice one
December 5th, 2023
