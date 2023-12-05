Previous
On the first day of Christmas by pusspup
On the first day of Christmas

I finally got my act together for the annual Christmas series!
This time I'm planning on focusing on local icons of my home town.
Here the iconic '70s bus shelters, the PM's rose garden and the Narrabundah peacocks.
BoB
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
PhotoCrazy ace
Hahaha!
December 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous, I always look forward to these :-)
December 5th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Interesting combo, love the peacock.
December 5th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Peacock as partridge, nice one
December 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
