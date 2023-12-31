Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3475
The Victory of Samothrace
One from the high school art classes, it was wonderful to see her 'in the flesh' at The Louvre.
While you might think I was lucky to have a beam of light shine onto her just at that moment- I have to confess its a PS addition:)
She deserved it.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3926
photos
247
followers
275
following
952% complete
View this month »
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
Latest from all albums
448
3472
449
3473
450
3474
451
3475
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
13th October 2023 12:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
Boxplayer
ace
Classic
December 31st, 2023
Diana
ace
So perfectly done!
December 31st, 2023
Bill Davidson
These are the wonderful moments in photography…..
December 31st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Clever edit.
December 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close