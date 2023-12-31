Previous
The Victory of Samothrace by pusspup
The Victory of Samothrace

One from the high school art classes, it was wonderful to see her 'in the flesh' at The Louvre.

While you might think I was lucky to have a beam of light shine onto her just at that moment- I have to confess its a PS addition:)
She deserved it.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Boxplayer ace
Classic
December 31st, 2023  
Diana ace
So perfectly done!
December 31st, 2023  
Bill Davidson
These are the wonderful moments in photography…..
December 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Clever edit.
December 31st, 2023  
