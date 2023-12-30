Sign up
Previous
Photo 3474
Where's Wylie?
At the Louvre with Wylie 2.
Couldn't resist mucking about with this lovely masterpiece at the Louvre.
I had a lot of trouble finding enough internet to post this. Hopefully I can also load a pic for the other album.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
2
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3924
photos
247
followers
275
following
Tags
france
Diana
ace
Such an amazing capture and scene, Wylie 2 looks quite comfortable there.
December 30th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Excellent. Is that Wylie 2 looking on?
December 30th, 2023
