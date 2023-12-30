Previous
Where's Wylie? by pusspup
Photo 3474

Where's Wylie?

At the Louvre with Wylie 2.
Couldn't resist mucking about with this lovely masterpiece at the Louvre.
I had a lot of trouble finding enough internet to post this. Hopefully I can also load a pic for the other album.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Such an amazing capture and scene, Wylie 2 looks quite comfortable there.
December 30th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Excellent. Is that Wylie 2 looking on?
December 30th, 2023  
