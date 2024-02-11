Previous
Architecture for2024 by pusspup
Photo 3516

Architecture for2024

A 2-up ride out to rural Crookwell today led to many architectural opportunities including this lovely art deco piece.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
It is stunning, such a wonderful b/w image.
February 11th, 2024  
