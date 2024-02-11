Sign up
Previous
Photo 3516
Architecture for2024
A 2-up ride out to rural Crookwell today led to many architectural opportunities including this lovely art deco piece.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3516
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th February 2024 12:52pm
Tags
for2024
Diana
ace
It is stunning, such a wonderful b/w image.
February 11th, 2024
