Photo 3696
Blue faced honey eater
Having a little snackeroo on the gum blossom at King Edward River campground
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
4
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st June 2024 1:25pm
Tags
bird
Christina
ace
Wonderful details
August 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured with lovely details and colours.
August 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Doesn't he blend in well with gum tree !
August 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Blending in beautifully.
August 11th, 2024
