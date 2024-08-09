Previous
Falls on King Edward River by pusspup
Photo 3695

Falls on King Edward River

We swam under these falls and washed away the red dirt. How lucky can you be?
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
winghong_ho
Beautiful waterfall and capture. It may be unsafe to swim there.
August 10th, 2024  
haskar
Lovely pov and shot. I hear the sound of water.
August 10th, 2024  
Diana
Fabulous capture of these wonderful textures and waterfall.
August 10th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett
Superb shot
August 10th, 2024  
