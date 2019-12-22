Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2841
atomic, volcanic
One of my fav pieces of jewellery made by Clare a while ago: atomic heart pendant in silver and amethyst.
And it strikes me that the little concrete bowl which she made one year has a slightly volcanic appearance.
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th December 2019 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bowl
,
necklace
,
clare
,
atomic
,
volcanic
Pat Knowles
ace
It certainly has Hazel....just your colours here...your daughter knows what suits you! A beautiful piece!
December 22nd, 2019
JackieR
ace
She's so talented!! Lovely photo of your treasures
December 22nd, 2019
