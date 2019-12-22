Previous
atomic, volcanic by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2841

atomic, volcanic

One of my fav pieces of jewellery made by Clare a while ago: atomic heart pendant in silver and amethyst.

And it strikes me that the little concrete bowl which she made one year has a slightly volcanic appearance.
Hazel

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
It certainly has Hazel....just your colours here...your daughter knows what suits you! A beautiful piece!
December 22nd, 2019  
JackieR ace
She's so talented!! Lovely photo of your treasures
December 22nd, 2019  
