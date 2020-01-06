Previous
Next
witch hazel by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2848

witch hazel

multi exposure with 3 images,
created in Picasa 3
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
780% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. I like the abstract look of it.
January 6th, 2020  
Diana ace
A fabulous abstract with lovely shapes and colour.
January 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise