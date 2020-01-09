portraits and snippets: Danielle

It's a little while since Danielle agreed to be a subject for me for a portrait. She works as a full-time beauty therapist at the club where I go for a swim.Firstly she was going off on her honeymoon; secondly I was not organised to take my diary to make an appointment for a pedicure. As it turned out we finally made the date and Danielle carried out the pedicure and I took some photos at the same time.We chatted about this and that, as you do in the circumstances.At the end of the session, I asked Danielle if there was any one special item I could include in my story to accompany her portrait.She hesitated for a nano second and then said 'I'm pregnant.'So it was huge congratulations! The baby is due in June and let's hope it will be in the middle of a beautiful English summer.see more