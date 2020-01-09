Previous
Next
portraits and snippets: Danielle by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2849

portraits and snippets: Danielle

It's a little while since Danielle agreed to be a subject for me for a portrait. She works as a full-time beauty therapist at the club where I go for a swim.

Firstly she was going off on her honeymoon; secondly I was not organised to take my diary to make an appointment for a pedicure. As it turned out we finally made the date and Danielle carried out the pedicure and I took some photos at the same time.

We chatted about this and that, as you do in the circumstances.

At the end of the session, I asked Danielle if there was any one special item I could include in my story to accompany her portrait.

She hesitated for a nano second and then said 'I'm pregnant.'

So it was huge congratulations! The baby is due in June and let's hope it will be in the middle of a beautiful English summer.

see more
https://www.flickr.com/photos/150442566@N07/49355214196/in/dateposted-public/
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
780% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
You have captured a lovely warm smile here Hazel, and reading the narrative it is clear what that smile is about! Lovely shot and story
January 9th, 2020  
Monica
Great portrait, shot looks so happy!
January 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise