Photo 2851
perfume
A friend brought some lilies. They were beautiful, long- lasting and very scented.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
2
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5665
photos
225
followers
14
following
781% complete
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st January 2020 10:10am
beautiful
,
friend
,
lilies
Annie D
ace
so snowy white - beautiful detail
January 17th, 2020
Peter
ace
Simply gorgeous image, wonderful detail, colour and composition Hazel an instant Fav:)
January 17th, 2020
