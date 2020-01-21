Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2852
rose on the table
We stopped for refreshment during a walk by the river and in the little café there was a rose on every table.
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5666
photos
223
followers
14
following
781% complete
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
2852
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th January 2020 1:46pm
macro
,
rose
,
table
,
café
JackieR
ace
Very beautiful
January 21st, 2020
Dianne
This is just gorgeous.
January 21st, 2020
