rose on the table by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2852

rose on the table

We stopped for refreshment during a walk by the river and in the little café there was a rose on every table.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

JackieR ace
Very beautiful
January 21st, 2020  
Dianne
This is just gorgeous.
January 21st, 2020  
