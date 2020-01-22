Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2853
Ray and the Rose
See the rose in all its glory in yesterday's post.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
1
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th January 2020 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cafe
,
rose
,
ray
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super portrait - a great direct gaze and smile - the coffee must be good !! fav
January 22nd, 2020
Peter
ace
Great pose, light and portrait Hazel:)
January 22nd, 2020
