Previous
Next
Ray and the Rose by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2853

Ray and the Rose

See the rose in all its glory in yesterday's post.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
781% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super portrait - a great direct gaze and smile - the coffee must be good !! fav
January 22nd, 2020  
Peter ace
Great pose, light and portrait Hazel:)
January 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise