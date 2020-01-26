portraits and snippets: Frank

Bridge Cuts, Frank's hairdressing salon, sits on the road just below the railway bridge and just above the River Itchen.Sometimes my short walk from the car park along the river path yields photo opportunities; sometimes I make my own as I did yesterday when I asked Frank if he would pose for a mono portrait.Being a photographer himself, he was happy to oblige, and, looking round at the array of mirrors, I suggested we try for a reflection shot. I think it worked OK and I was lucky to arrive for my appointment in a pause in Frank's busy stream of hairdressing clients.I'm sending him some photos with thanks for indulging me and I hope he is having a restful Sunday.for Week 5 of the Capture52 Challenge.