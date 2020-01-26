Previous
portraits and snippets: Frank by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2854

portraits and snippets: Frank

Bridge Cuts, Frank's hairdressing salon, sits on the road just below the railway bridge and just above the River Itchen.

Sometimes my short walk from the car park along the river path yields photo opportunities; sometimes I make my own as I did yesterday when I asked Frank if he would pose for a mono portrait.

Being a photographer himself, he was happy to oblige, and, looking round at the array of mirrors, I suggested we try for a reflection shot. I think it worked OK and I was lucky to arrive for my appointment in a pause in Frank's busy stream of hairdressing clients.

I'm sending him some photos with thanks for indulging me and I hope he is having a restful Sunday.


for Week 5 of the Capture52 Challenge.



https://www.flickr.com/photos/150442566@N07/49443028931/in/dateposted-public/
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Always enjoy your portrait photos, Hazel. You are so brave!
January 26th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
This worked well Hazel, lovely shot.
January 26th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super shot - a masterpiece - fav
January 26th, 2020  
