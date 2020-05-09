Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2941
a moment on the beach
An archive shot of Tess, our friends' dog (now dearly departed) on holiday with us all, for half and half.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5756
photos
213
followers
12
following
805% complete
View this month »
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePixViewer Ver.5.1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
drink
,
tess
,
mayhalf20
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, this is lovely Hazel! Super reflection.
May 9th, 2020
Hazel
ace
@jamibann
Issi, thank you! Dear Tess she was such a faithful and steadfast dog.
May 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Issi, thank you! Dear Tess she was such a faithful and steadfast dog.