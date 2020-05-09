Previous
Next
a moment on the beach by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2941

a moment on the beach

An archive shot of Tess, our friends' dog (now dearly departed) on holiday with us all, for half and half.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
805% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, this is lovely Hazel! Super reflection.
May 9th, 2020  
Hazel ace
@jamibann

Issi, thank you! Dear Tess she was such a faithful and steadfast dog.
May 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise