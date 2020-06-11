Previous
Next
Welcome back by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2974

Welcome back

Along with other gardens usually open but closed for lockdown, Hilliers Arboretum re-opened this week: strict social distancing measures in place, new separate entry and exit system, timed and pre-booked entry and no refreshments offered.


https://flic.kr/p/2jaPPtJ
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
814% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise