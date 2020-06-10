Previous
Next
fly away by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2973

fly away

Last year's fuchsia bush is now bursting into crowded life. This was one of the first blooms.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
814% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
So pretty! Fav.
June 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise