Previous
Next
getting out and about by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2972

getting out and about

We are now venturing a little further, still very conscious of social distancing.

Now what was that Ray said about Stirling Moss...

The front basket is so handy for carrying the camera
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
814% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise