in the rose garden by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2989

in the rose garden

An unexpected visit to this garden in Southsea was great: roses of many different colours and varieties.

Obviously roses don't mind salty sea air.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Peter ace
Wonderful colour and detail beautifully captured Hazel:)
July 9th, 2020  
