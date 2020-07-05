Previous
a good book by quietpurplehaze
a good book

We went to Stokes Bay for a scoot/walk.

It was quite windy; the sea was a shade of gunmetal grey; the clouds were also grey.

This lady was intent on reading her book.

We made a trip of 2.5 miles along the prom and ended up in a café garden with bacon sandwiches and coffee.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Dianne
Must've been a good book!
Sounds like a lovely day out.
July 5th, 2020  
