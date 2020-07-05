Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2988
a good book
We went to Stokes Bay for a scoot/walk.
It was quite windy; the sea was a shade of gunmetal grey; the clouds were also grey.
This lady was intent on reading her book.
We made a trip of 2.5 miles along the prom and ended up in a café garden with bacon sandwiches and coffee.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st July 2020 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
sea
,
stokes bay
Dianne
Must've been a good book!
Sounds like a lovely day out.
July 5th, 2020
