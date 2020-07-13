Previous
an odd number by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2991

an odd number

A good friend told me there were new cygnets on North Pond. So I prevailed upon Ray to take me.

But it was very hard getting shots of a family of 2 swans and 5 tiny cygnets. So here are just 3 of the 5 little ones.

We sat in a little public garden and ate bacon baps with a takeaway coffee from Costa Coffee afterwards. It made a nice outing.

We took the wheelchair instead of my scooter but the dropped kerbs/pavements were not friendly so I think we shall not use that again.
