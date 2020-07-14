Sign up
Photo 2992
locomotion
I am now used to my scooter and can do 3 point turns without worrying that somebody might be watching.
In fact the slow speed that I can only even walk about the house means that in contrast travelling on the scooter feels almost like flying. And it doesn’t hurt!
Life.........!
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5808
photos
213
followers
11
following
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st July 2020 10:27am
Tags
scooter
,
seaside
,
haze
Gosia
ace
How good to be outside!
July 14th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
No wonder you are smiling such a big smile :)
July 14th, 2020
Babs
ace
You look as though you are raring to go.
July 14th, 2020
Santina
ace
that nice photo, you see that you are happy, these scooters were a great invention, you are free to move
July 14th, 2020
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Love your smile
July 14th, 2020
