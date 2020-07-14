Previous
locomotion by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2992

locomotion

I am now used to my scooter and can do 3 point turns without worrying that somebody might be watching.

In fact the slow speed that I can only even walk about the house means that in contrast travelling on the scooter feels almost like flying. And it doesn’t hurt!

Life.........!
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Gosia ace
How good to be outside!
July 14th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
No wonder you are smiling such a big smile :)
July 14th, 2020  
Babs ace
You look as though you are raring to go.
July 14th, 2020  
Santina ace
that nice photo, you see that you are happy, these scooters were a great invention, you are free to move
July 14th, 2020  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Love your smile
July 14th, 2020  
