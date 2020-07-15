Previous
Next
Umm - sounded like a camera shuttter....? by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2993

Umm - sounded like a camera shuttter....?

Today, Ray, me, and my scooter went to the zoo.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
820% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise