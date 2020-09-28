Previous
return to the garden: a deceptive beginning by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3045

return to the garden: a deceptive beginning

The grapes on the Bacchus vine look good to start with but soon develop mould. There would never be enough for even half a bottle anyway so it's not really important!
28th September 2020

Hazel

quietpurplehaze
Photo Details

