a sunlit day by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3096

a sunlit day

As today happens to be my birthday, what better than to look back on such a sunny photo of me with little Jinks and dear Auntie Betty.

Ray and I had gone to Cornwall for a holiday and to visit Betty and her husband Michael. (2004)

Looking back certainly makes me appreciate the times we had with folk and pets who are now no longer with us.

A quiet time today with Ray and Neil and a meal at home courtesy of the excellent skills of COOK!

dec20words: birthday, memories
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Hazel

Photo Details

Peter ace
Lovely memento Hazel, Happy Birthday:)
December 19th, 2020  
