Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3096
a sunlit day
As today happens to be my birthday, what better than to look back on such a sunny photo of me with little Jinks and dear Auntie Betty.
Ray and I had gone to Cornwall for a holiday and to visit Betty and her husband Michael. (2004)
Looking back certainly makes me appreciate the times we had with folk and pets who are now no longer with us.
A quiet time today with Ray and Neil and a meal at home courtesy of the excellent skills of COOK!
dec20words: birthday, memories
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5904
photos
201
followers
14
following
848% complete
View this month »
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix A405
Taken
1st January 2003 12:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
memories
,
betty
,
jinks
,
dec20word:
Peter
ace
Lovely memento Hazel, Happy Birthday:)
December 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close