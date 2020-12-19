a sunlit day

As today happens to be my birthday, what better than to look back on such a sunny photo of me with little Jinks and dear Auntie Betty.



Ray and I had gone to Cornwall for a holiday and to visit Betty and her husband Michael. (2004)



Looking back certainly makes me appreciate the times we had with folk and pets who are now no longer with us.



A quiet time today with Ray and Neil and a meal at home courtesy of the excellent skills of COOK!



