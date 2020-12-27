Ludo's Christmas present

Clare sent me these photos of Ludo who lives with her and is the most beautiful, gentle and affectionate dog.



He and Clare spent Christmas Day with a friend and neighbour where he received the gift of this tweed bow tie.



She also recently sent us a video of her teaching him left and right: put the correct paw up when the word is said and you get a doggy treat. He got it every time.



I guess he'll be starting on that stack of books next........



