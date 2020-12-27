Sign up
Photo 3103
Ludo's Christmas present
Clare sent me these photos of Ludo who lives with her and is the most beautiful, gentle and affectionate dog.
He and Clare spent Christmas Day with a friend and neighbour where he received the gift of this tweed bow tie.
She also recently sent us a video of her teaching him left and right: put the correct paw up when the word is said and you get a doggy treat. He got it every time.
I guess he'll be starting on that stack of books next........
posted for dec20words: gifts, celebrations, family, pet, bow
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
0
0
Tags
christmas
,
books
,
celebrations
,
gifts
,
bow
,
ludo
,
dec20words
,
tweed bow tie
