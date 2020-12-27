Previous
Ludo's Christmas present by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3103

Clare sent me these photos of Ludo who lives with her and is the most beautiful, gentle and affectionate dog.

He and Clare spent Christmas Day with a friend and neighbour where he received the gift of this tweed bow tie.

She also recently sent us a video of her teaching him left and right: put the correct paw up when the word is said and you get a doggy treat. He got it every time.

I guess he'll be starting on that stack of books next........

posted for dec20words: gifts, celebrations, family, pet, bow
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Hazel

