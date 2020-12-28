Sign up
Photo 3104
green vegetable stir fry
Delicious and cooked by Neil - we had no green pepper in the fridge.
for Dec20words: food
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5912
photos
201
followers
15
following
850% complete
View this month »
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ25
Taken
26th December 2020 9:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
food
,
vegetable
,
neil
,
stir-fry
,
dec20words:
