warmth and good cheer by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3105

warmth and good cheer

from Clare in Scotland for her father
with generosity of spirit
and pottery drinking/pouring vessels she had made



dec20words: fire, gifts

29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Hazel

ace
Gosia ace
A nice gift
December 29th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful gift - love the pottery cups
December 29th, 2020  
Hazel ace
@beryl

I also had a heart shaped vase - must post that too!
December 29th, 2020  
