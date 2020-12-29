Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3105
warmth and good cheer
from Clare in Scotland for her father
with generosity of spirit
and pottery drinking/pouring vessels she had made
dec20words: fire, gifts
https://flic.kr/p/2kmN9xA
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5913
photos
201
followers
12
following
850% complete
View this month »
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th December 2020 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
gifts
,
whisky
,
dec20words
Gosia
ace
A nice gift
December 29th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful gift - love the pottery cups
December 29th, 2020
Hazel
ace
@beryl
I also had a heart shaped vase - must post that too!
December 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I also had a heart shaped vase - must post that too!