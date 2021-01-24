a part of the story

My recent request for a referral to psychiatric services in respect of bipolar disorder was granted. Two phone calls with a consultant psychiatrist, and some medical tests, saw my dose of lithium reduced.



I now have a copy of the psychiatrist's report to my GP. Under 'diagnosis' I found 'bipolar disorder: in full remission.'



When I began self-management back in 2003 on discharge from a 4 month stay on the psychiatric ward, I had no idea such an outcome was possible. Jinks, of course, came to us to help me recover and definitely remains one part of the story.



I could now say something sentimental but I never want to be 'soppy' so that's it, really. It seems superfluous to mention Ray after 50+ years together. But now I've done it..........