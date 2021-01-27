Previous
in Edinburgh Botanic Gardens by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3131

in Edinburgh Botanic Gardens

Following on from my friend Jackie's post of a piece of ginger,
https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/365/2021-01-26
I remembered I had this photo of a spectacular ginger flower.

Jackie, I got carried away by its beauty so no detail of the plant!
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Hazel

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
