Photo 3131
in Edinburgh Botanic Gardens
Following on from my friend Jackie's post of a piece of ginger,
https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/365/2021-01-26
I remembered I had this photo of a spectacular ginger flower.
Jackie, I got carried away by its beauty so no detail of the plant!
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze
6th September 2017 12:04pm
flower
ginger
edinburgh
botanic gardens
jackier
