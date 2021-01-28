Previous
full-blown by quietpurplehaze
full-blown

This re-flowering orchid is now almost fully out.

I have three more in bud. I always thought I couldn't grow orchids and then found that they thrive on neglect.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
julia ace
Certainly do not respond to pampering.. have had my one like this had over 20 flowers on the stem and still going.. must look back on my project and just sèe when it did start flowering.. been going for months..
January 28th, 2021  
